Barbados To Convene National Symposium On Green Economy

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

Barbados has set an ambitious target of becoming a 100 percent renewable energy and carbon-neutral island state by 2030

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, (GIS/ILO) – The government of Barbados in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the Partnership for Action on Green Economy, will convene a national symposium on Just Transition and Job Creation in the Green and Blue Economy, to be held at the Hilton Barbados Resort, Needham's Point, St Michael, from April 10 to 12, 2024.

Barbados has set an ambitious target of becoming a 100 percent renewable energy and carbon-neutral island-state by 2030, transforming our economy and society to cut its dependence on fossil fuels and embrace a future powered by renewable and alternative energy sources.

On this journey of transformation, the assurance of a“Just Transition” is vital – to tackle issues at the nexus of resilient development, the green and blue economy, employment, and the labour market.



ILO ACTRAV Policy Brief

The theme of the symposium is Drivers, status, considerations, and pathways for a just and environmentally resilient future in Barbados . It aims to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities associated with transitioning to a climate-resilient, sustainable, low-carbon future, in tandem with promoting decent work, social justice, and job creation – focusing on the renewable energy sub-sector in Barbados and the wider Caribbean region.

Barbados National Symposium

The symposium is geared towards policy officials and technocrats, private sector actors, academia, non-governmental organisations, community-based organisations, and experts spanning areas of labour, education, development, energy, the environment, and climate change.

Participants can expect a rich dialogue on the employment impacts of climate change, labour market and social justice considerations in the process of implementing climate actions, and strategies to harness the potential for the creation of green and blue jobs in renewable energy.

The Symposium aims to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities associated with transitioning to a climate-resilient, sustainable, low-carbon future, with a specific focus on renewable energy. It will serve as a platform for participants to exchange experiences, insights, and best practices, enabling the development of actionable recommendations for innovative strategies and policies that promote decent work, social justice, and job creation, including ways and means to close existing gaps in technical and institutional capacity.

Objectives:



Enhance the awareness and understanding of the critical role that renewable energy plays in mitigating climate change and the importance of a just transition in the context of the green and blue economy.

Facilitate collaboration and knowledge sharing among diverse stakeholders towards developing strategies and solutions for job creation and just transition in the renewable energy sub-sector.

Generate actionable recommendations and strategies that can be implemented by participants, governments, and relevant organizations to support a just transition and job creation in the renewable energy sub-sector. Identify the capacity gaps and requirements for local stakeholders to provide necessary support to build capacity in the renewable energy sub-sector.

– ILO ANA SANCHEZ Job Creation and Blue Economy

The post Barbados to convene national symposium on green economy appeared first on Caribbean News Global .