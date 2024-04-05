CPI Aerostructures Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Results



Revenue of $23.5 million compared to $24.1 million;

Gross profit of $4.1 million compared to $3.9 million;

Gross margin of 17.4% compared to 16.1%;

Net income of $14.8 million compared to net income of $6.8 million;

Earnings per share of $1.20 ($0.09 excluding the fourth quarter 2023 deferred tax asset valuation allowance reduction of $1.11) compared to earnings per share of $0.55 ($0.03 excluding the fourth quarter 2022 deferred tax asset valuation allowance reduction of $0.52); Cash flow from operations of $3.1 million compared to $0.1 million.

Full Year 2023 vs. Full Year 2022



Revenue of $86.5 million compared to $83.3 million;

Gross profit of $17.1 million compared to $16.3 million;

Gross margin of 19.7% compared to 19.6%;

Net income of $17.2 million compared to $9.2 million;

Earnings per share of $1.40 ($0.28 excluding the fourth quarter 2023 deferred tax asset valuation allowance reduction of $1.12) compared to $0.74 ($0.28 excluding the fourth quarter 2022 deferred tax asset valuation allowance reduction of $0.52 less the first quarter of 2022 severance accrual of $0.06);

Cash flow from operations of $3.9 million compared to $0.9 million; Debt as of December 31, 2023 of $20.1 million compared to $22.8 million as of December 31, 2022.



EDGEWOOD, N.Y., April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero” or the“Company”) (NYSE American: CVU) today announced financial results for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2023.

“We reported solid full-year results, delivering 3.8% increased revenue and a 4.7% increase in gross profit in 2023. Our net income, including the deferred tax asset valuation allowance reduction of $14.2 million described below, was up 87.5% with EPS up 88.8% from prior year. We generated $3.9 million in cash flow from operations during 2023, which allowed us to reduce debt by $2.7 million,” said Dorith Hakim, President and CEO.

Added Ms. Hakim,“After reevaluating our net operating loss carryforwards (“NOLs”), and based on our performance outlook, we determined that the valuation allowance we maintain on our deferred tax asset should be reduced by $14.2 million, and we realized a tax benefit in the fourth quarter of 2023 of the same amount upon recording this reduction.”

“We ended the year with a strong backlog of $513.4 million, which includes multiple exciting new programs providing us an opportunity for continued growth in 2024. We remain confident in CPI Aero's long-term outlook and look forward to the multiple opportunities ahead as we continue to build on our positive relationships with our customers.”

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance pod systems in both the commercial aerospace and national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this press release are forward-looking statements. The words“expect,”“outlook,”“opportunities ahead,” and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include the Company's expected financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024. The Company does not guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by its forward-looking statements, including those important factors set forth under the caption“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company may elect to do so at some point in the future, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and it disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit , and follow us on Twitter @CPIAERO .