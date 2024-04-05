New Bridge Opens In Baghdad

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani inaugurated the Cordoba Bridge in Al-Bab Al-Sharqi, central Baghdad, on Wednesday evening, one of the projects aimed at alleviating traffic congestion in the capital.

During the inauguration, he commended the efforts of the Ministry of Reconstruction, Housing, and Municipalities, along with their personnel who worked to achieve this milestone, as well as the supporting entities including the Baghdad Municipality, Traffic Directorate, monitoring team, and all relevant stakeholders.

He also expressed gratitude to the Ukrainian company responsible for implementing the project.

(Source: PMO)

