Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3144361 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sends cables of congratulation to the newly-elected members of the National Assembly.
3144432 JEDDAH -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation strongly condemns the attack of Israeli forces on Muslim worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.
3144424 BEIRUT -- At least five people are killed in a series of air raids by the Israeli occupation Air Force on southern Lebanon.
3144376 GENEVA -- The UN Human Rights Council adopts a resolution demanding a halt to any arms sale to Israel against the backdrop of possible war crimes in Gaza.
3144443 WASHINGTON -- The US administration reviews Israel's report on investigations into the airstrike on aid workers from World Central Kitchen in Gaza. (end)
