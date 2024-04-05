Former Australian FM Appointed UN Special Envoy On Myanmar

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) UNITED NATIONS, Apr 6 (NNN-AAP) – UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, announced yesterday, the appointment of former Australian Foreign Minister, Julie Bishop, as his special envoy on Myanmar.

Bishop, who served as Australian foreign minister between 2013 and 2018, and is currently chancellor of the Australian National University, replaces Noeleen Heyzer of Singapore.

The announcement said, Bishop brings extensive political, legal, management and senior leadership experience to her new role.

Bishop has held several high-level positions in the Australian government, including ministerial portfolios for education, women's issues, and aging. She was a member of the Australian Parliament from 1998 to 2019, following a 20-year legal career.– NNN-AAP

