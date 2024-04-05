Iran Warns U.S. Not To Fall Into Israel's“Trap”

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Apr 6 (NNN-IRNA) – A senior Iranian official said yesterday that, Iran had warned the United States against getting“dragged into the trap” laid by Israel for Washington, by attacking Iran's consulate in Syria.

Mohammad Jamshidi, the Iranian president's deputy chief of staff for political affairs, made the remarks in a post on social media platform X, while elaborating on a“written message” sent by Iran to the U.S. government.

The message was sent after Israel's Monday attack on the Iranian consulate building in the Syrian capital, Damascus, which killed seven Iranians, including two veteran commanders of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

He said in the message that, Iran had warned the“U.S. leadership, not to get dragged into Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu's trap for the United States,” and advised Washington to“stay away,” so“you won't get hurt.”

Jamshidi said, in response to the message, the United States had asked Iran not to target American facilities.

In a message on his website on Tuesday, in reaction to the attack, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, vowed that the country's“brave men” would inflict a regret-inducing punishment on Israel, for its deadly“criminal” attack on the building of the Iranian consulate.– NNN-IRNA

