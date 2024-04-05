Ukraine Receives 70 Ambulances From South Korea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has received 70 more ambulances from the Korean government to provide emergency medical care.

This was reported on the website of the Ministry of Health, according to Ukrinform.

"The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has received 70 more ambulances from the Korean government to provide emergency medical care during the war. Earlier, 30 ambulances had already been delivered to Ukraine," the statement said.

It is noted that the vehicle will be used to provide assistance to patients who need additional life-sustaining measures during transportation to and between hospitals.

According to the Ministry of Health, more than 500 ambulances have been destroyed, damaged or captured by the enemy since February 24, 2022.

As reported by Ukrinform, since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has damaged or destroyed 1,772 medical facilities in Ukraine by daily bombardment and shelling of civilian infrastructure.