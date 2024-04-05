200K Perform Isha, Tarawih Prayers At Al-Aqsa Mosque

Amman, April 5 (Petra)-- Despite the limitations imposed by the Israeli occupation, over 200,000 worshipers performed the Isha and Tarawih prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Jerusalem.In the occupied city of Jerusalem, the Israeli occupation police bolstered their forces and stationed over 3,000 police officers around the Old City and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

