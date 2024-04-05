General Staff: Defense Forces Repel 55 Enemy Attacks In Six Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Forces of Ukraine have repelled 55 enemy attacks in six sectors in the past 24 hours, most of them in the Avdiivka and Kherson sectors.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its update on the operational situation, according to Ukrinform.

In the past 24 hours, there were 72 combat engagements on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Air Force launched strikes on nine enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, and one anti-aircraft missile system.

Units of the missile troops struck seven enemy targets: one command post, one artillery unit, two air defense units, one UAV control station, and two weapons and military equipment clusters

The Russian invaders launched 10 missile attacks and 7 air strikes, fired 97 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. As a result of the attacks, apartment blocks and other civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed or damaged, and civilian casualties were reported.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia has increased the use of chemical munitions against the Defense Forces of Ukraine.