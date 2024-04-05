UK Donates Medical Equipment Worth £2M To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The UK government has donated medical equipment worth £2 million to Ukraine, which includes ventilators, oxygen concentrators, suction pumps, patient monitors, volumetric pumps and heated humidifiers.

This is said in a statement published on the websit of the UK Government, Ukrinform reports.

The donation package will support up to 60 intensive care beds.

“The UK's support for our friends in Ukraine is unwavering and we want to help in every way we can. This donation will support their hospitals, and builds on previous deliveries of medicines and equipment to save lives,” said Health and Social Care Secretary, Victoria Atkins.

She assured that her agency will continue to work closely with the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, which requested the aid package, and other partners.

It is noted that the loading of the equipment took place on March 5, and the equipment has now been received by Ukraine. This is in addition to £357 million in humanitarian aid the UK has provided to Ukraine since the war began.

As Ukrinform reported, in early March, British farmers brought 27 pickup trucks with humanitarian aid to Lviv for Ukrainian defenders as part of the Pickups for Peace campaign.

