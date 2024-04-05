Record Number Of Individual Entrepreneurs Registered Via Diia In Q1 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In January-March 2024, more than 57.6 thousand individual entrepreneurs were registered via the Diia portal, which is 41.6% higher compared to the same period last year.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“During the first three months of 2024, a total of 57,665 new businesses were set up via Diia. By comparison, we have the following data from the first quarters in previous years: 57,665 in 2024; 40,713 in 2023; 28,849 in 2022,” Fedorov wrote.

In his words, women are taking the lead among those setting up their own business with a share of 58%.

Since the automated registration of individual entrepreneurs was launched in May 2021, Ukrainians have set up 535,021 new businesses.

According to Fedorov, the e-Pidpryiemets (e-Entrepreneur) service will soon be launched via the Diia portal. It will be the same as the e-Maliatko (e-Baby) service but for businesses, he added.

A reminder that the Ukrainian government held public consultations regarding the Strategy for the Recovery of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises until 2027. Ukraine's Economy Ministry, Digital Transformation Ministry, and the Entrepreneurship and Export Promotion Office are jointly working to develop the document.

Photo: illustrative