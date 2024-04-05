Record Number Of Individual Entrepreneurs Registered Via Diia In Q1 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In January-March 2024, more than 57.6 thousand individual entrepreneurs were registered via the Diia portal, which is 41.6% higher compared to the same period last year.
The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“During the first three months of 2024, a total of 57,665 new businesses were set up via Diia. By comparison, we have the following data from the first quarters in previous years: 57,665 in 2024; 40,713 in 2023; 28,849 in 2022,” Fedorov wrote.
In his words, women are taking the lead among those setting up their own business with a share of 58%.
Since the automated registration of individual entrepreneurs was launched in May 2021, Ukrainians have set up 535,021 new businesses.
According to Fedorov, the e-Pidpryiemets (e-Entrepreneur) service will soon be launched via the Diia portal. It will be the same as the e-Maliatko (e-Baby) service but for businesses, he added.
A reminder that the Ukrainian government held public consultations regarding the Strategy for the Recovery of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises until 2027. Ukraine's Economy Ministry, Digital Transformation Ministry, and the Entrepreneurship and Export Promotion Office are jointly working to develop the document.
Photo: illustrative
MENAFN05042024000193011044ID1108064872
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.