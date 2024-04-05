Gazprom Neft To Meet OPEC+ April Quota By End Of Month - CEO

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Gazprom Neft will meet the April quota of the OPEC+ on oilproduction cuts by the end of the month, CEO Alexander Dyukov toldreporters, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"The Ministry of Energy traditionally communicates the quota tous; we perform it. We plan to achieve required volumes ofproduction cuts by the end of the month," Dyukov said.

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee of the OPEC+ did notmake recommendations on changing the oil production policy at themeeting on April 3. Several OPEC+ member-states, including Russiaand Saudi Arabia, are voluntarily reducing oil production by 2.2mln barrels daily in total since the first quarter of 2024 in orderto rebalance the market. The measure was initially set to beeffective in the first quarter but OPEC+ member-countries extendedit for the second quarter also.