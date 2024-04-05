White House To Review Investigations Into Israeli Airstrike On Aid Workers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 5 (KUNA) -- The White House welcomed on Friday the steps announced last night by the Israeli government that they "have held accountable a couple of officers" for the recent deadly airstrike on a team of aid workers in Gaza.

Hailing the release of initial investigations into the attack, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said, "We're also reviewing Israel's report, the investigation that they conducted into the World Central Kitchen team strike."

"We're going to take our time we're going to review it carefully and certainly be discussing the conclusions of it and our conclusions of it with Israeli officials and humanitarian aid organizations in coming days," he said in a press briefing.

"We note that they have held accountable a couple of officers and that and they have made their findings public," Kirby said, welcoming Israel's "initial announcements of additional crossings and increased aid."

"And so we're going to be looking in terms of strike procedures to make sure that they that they're doing everything they can to prevent another one another mistake like that, but also on the aid and assistance that it also is the changes that they are announcing the commitments that they are making, that they that they hope to them and that those changes to in terms of increased aid are sustainable.--

"We're gonna reserve as I said yesterday, we're going to reserve judgment on that. So we've had a chance to see and carefully review the results of the investigation and the independent investigation that they themselves conducted," Kirby added. (end)

