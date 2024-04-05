(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks Gain by Noon, Behind on Week

Indexes Roar into Weekend, but Sustain Worst Week of '24 AdvertismentStocks rebounded Friday following the Dow Jones Industrial Average's worst session in more than a year as traders cheered a stronger-than-expected jobs report and looked past a jump in rates.The blue-chip index recovered 307.06 points to 38,904.04.The S&P 500 hiked 57.13 points, or 1.1%, to 5,204.34.The NASDAQ hiked 199.44 points, or 1.2%, to 16,248.52.Despite Friday's rebound, all three indexes posted a losing week. The Dow slid 2.3%, posting its worst week in 2024. The S&P 500 declined 0.95% week to date, while the NASDAQ lost 0.8%.Job growth totaled 303,000 in March, which was better than expected, while the unemployment rate came in at 3.8% for the month, as expected. Nonfarm payrolls were expected to increase by 200,000, according to Dow Jones estimates. Wages rose 0.3% for the month and 4.1% from a year ago, both in line with estimates.Prices for the 10-year Treasury sagged, boosting yields to 4.4% from Thursday's 4.31%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices picked up eight cents to $86.67 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices hesitated $33.50 to $2,342.00 U.S. an ounce.

