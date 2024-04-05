(MENAFN- Baystreet) Jobs Figures Roll out Next Week

Central Banks Rule Next Week

Monday

U.S.

Featured Earnings Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) (Q4) EPS of two cents, compared to three cents in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

NFIB optimism index (March) Featured Earnings WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) (Q2) EPS of $1.36, compared to $1.29 to the prior-year quarter. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) (Q3) EPS of 14 cents, compared to 12 cents in the prior-year quarter. SMART Global Holdings (NASDAQ:SGH) (Q2) EPS of 12 cents, compared to 61 cents in the prior-year quarter. Canada Featured Earnings FLYHT Aerospace (Q4) EPS of $1.13, compared to $1.21 in the prior-year quarter. Tilray Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of cents, compared to loss of nine cents in the prior-year quarter. Wednesday U.S. Economic Lookahead

Consumer price index (March)

Wholesale inventories (March)

Minutes of March Fed Meeting

Featured Earnings Delta Air Lines Inc.(NYSE:DAL) (Q1) EPS of 34, compared to 25 cents in the prior-year quarter. Applied Blockchain Inc.(NASDAQ: APLD) (Q3) EPS for loss of 11 cents, compared to loss of eight cents in the prior-year quarter. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) (Q3) EPS of two cents, compared to 44 cents in the prior-year quarter. Canada Economic Lookahead Building Permits (Feb.) The total monthly value of building permits in Canada increased 13.5% from December to $10.8 billion in January. Bank of Canada Rate Decision (April) The central bank held its target for the overnight rate at 5% in March, with the Bank Rate at 51⁄4% and the deposit rate at 5%. The Bank is continuing its policy of quantitative tightening. Featured Earnings Cematrix Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS of two cents, compared to one cent in the prior-year quarter. North West Company Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 73 cents, compared to 84 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead Weekly jobless claims (Week of April 6) Producer Price Index (March) Featured Earnings Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) (Q4) EPS of $2.11, compared to $1.98 in the prior-year quarter. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) (Q1) EPS of 53 cents, compared to 52 cents in the prior-year quarter. WaFd Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) (Q2) EPS of 31 cents, compared to 95 cents in the prior-year quarter. Canada

Featured Earnings

ADF Group Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 19 cents, compared to 34 cents in the prior-year quarter. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (T) (Q1) EPS of 37 cents compared to 51 cents in the prior-year quarter. Cogeco Communications Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS of $1.92 compared to $2.33 in the prior-year quarter. Friday U.S. Economic Lookahead

Import price index (March)

Consumer sentiment (April)







Featured Earnings JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) (Q1) EPS of $4.22, compared to $4.10 in the prior-year quarter. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) (Q1) EPS of $1.10, compared to $1.23 in the prior-year quarter. Progressive Corporation (NASDAQ: PGR) (Q1) EPS of $2.96, compared to 65 cents in the prior-year quarter.

