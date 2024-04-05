Video: Al-Quds Day Observed In Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Read Also Yaum-Al-Quds 2024: Kashmiris Rally For Al-Aqsa Liberation Suffering Al-Aqsa & Indifference of Muslims

Al-Quds day was observed in Kashmir on Friday. Protest rallies were taken out from several areas after Friday prayers.

In the backdrop of Gaza carnage mood was somber and people vented their anger.

ADVERTISEMENT