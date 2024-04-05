               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Video: Al-Quds Day Observed In Kashmir


4/5/2024 7:06:52 PM

Al-Quds day was observed in Kashmir on Friday. Protest rallies were taken out from several areas after Friday prayers.

In the backdrop of Gaza carnage mood was somber and people vented their anger.

