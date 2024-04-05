Biden Gaza Policy Helps China, Hurts US Interests

Beijing has been content to sit back and let the U.S. alienate itself from the dozens of non-Western countries that are harshly critical of Israel's war on Gaza . China has not engaged in a serious effort to broker peace. But it has sought to align itself with countries such as South Africa and Brazil by calling for a two-state solution, refusing to condemn Hamas and supporting efforts to secure a cease-fire.

In doing so, China“has taken advantage of global anti-Israeli sentiment ... to elevate its own standing in the global South,” argued Mark Leonard, director of the European Council on Foreign Relations.

Following the International Court of Justice's initial ruling on South Africa's genocide case against Israel, an editorial in Chinese state media said ,“The orders should also prompt some major countries to stop turning a blind eye to what Israel is doing in Gaza” – an obvious reference to the US.

After the US vetoed a December Security Council resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire, China's UN Ambassador Zhang Jun expressed “great disappointment” in the US veto. Submitted by the United Arab Emirates, that draft resolution had nearly 100 co-sponsors, including China, demonstrating where much of the international community stands.“All this shows once again what [a] double standard is,” Zhang said.

The“double standard” charge resonates with many countries outside the West, particularly in light of Washington's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Washington has vociferously condemned Russian violations of international law in Ukraine, with the Department of Justice even charging Russian military personnel with war crimes.

Meanwhile, Washington has said that Israel has not breached international law , despite the killing of nearly 200 humanitarian aid workers , assaults on medical facilities and limiting of desperately needed aid. Surely the Biden administration decision finding Israel in compliance with a national security memo stipulating recipient countries of US weapons must not be violating international law or blocking humanitarian aid will further roil Global South countries that see this hypocrisy .

China had already been expanding its influence in the Middle East before the October 7 terrorist attack. Indeed, many observers believe the primary reason the US is still pushing for an Israel-Saudi normalization agreement is to pull Riyadh more firmly into Washington's orbit and away from Beijing.

In the last year alone, China brokered rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran; added Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iran and Egypt to the BRICS bloc; and deepened business ties across the Middle East, particularly the Gulf. Now, it is exploiting the Gaza crisis to bolster its role in the region. When Arab foreign ministers went on a tour of Security Council countries in November in a bid to end the Gaza war, they chose to go to China first.