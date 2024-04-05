               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Hidden Inflation Tanks Biden Re-Election Campaign


4/5/2024 7:05:36 PM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Inflation that peaked at 18% and remains above 8% explains disastrous polling results for President Biden – especially in seven key swing states where Biden has lost support in every demographic segment, notably among minority men.

With unemployment at 3.8%, barely above the all-time low, and inflation down to 3.1% year-on-year in January according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Biden should be coasting to reelection on a wave of good economic news.

The problem is that the
government's economic numbers are
misleading, according to a top former Democratic official.

Inflation remains above 8%, after peaking above 18%, according to Barack Obama's Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, an ex-president of Harvard. Summers and a team of economists
re-calculated
the inflation rate using the government's old method, which took into account the cost of financing a home. The result of this exercise shows inflation at more than double the official number.



These numbers also take into account the cost of financing a car, which boosted the cost of auto ownership by $200 a month.

