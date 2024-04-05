               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
GOGL – Notice Of 2024 Annual General Meeting


4/5/2024 4:45:42 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Golden Ocean Group Limited (the“Company”) announces that its 2024 Annual General Meeting will be held on April 29, 2024. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company`s Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 20-F for 2023 can be found on our website at and in the links below.

April 5, 2024

The Board of Directors

Golden Ocean Group Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments

  • 2024 AGM Notice_GOGL
  • 20240320 - GOGL - 2023 20F

MENAFN05042024004107003653ID1108064743

