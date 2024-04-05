Avacta Group - AVA6000 Abstract Release By AACR And Full Presentation Update

Avacta Group plc

(“Avacta” or“the Group” or“the Company”)

AVA6000 Abstract Release by AACR and Full Presentation Update

Avacta Group plc (AIM: AVCT), a life sciences company developing innovative, targeted oncology drugs and powerful diagnostics, today announces that the abstract of the poster to be presented at the American Association of Cancer Research (“AACR”) Annual Meeting in San Diego, California on Tuesday 9 April has now been released by AACR.

The poster presentation will be based on data from the Phase 1a trial of AVA6000, a peptide drug conjugate consisting of doxorubicin conjugated with a peptide moiety that is specifically cleaved by fibroblast activation protein (FAP) in the tumor microenvironment.

Christina Coughlin, MD, PhD, Head of Research & Development and Simon Bennett, DPhil, Chief Business Officer, will be attending the conference with colleagues.

Presentation details

Title: A Phase 1 trial of AVA6000, a Fibroblast Activation Protein (FAP)-released and tumor microenvironment (TME)-targeted doxorubicin peptide drug conjugate in patients with FAP-positive solid tumors

Session Title : First-in-Human Phase 1 Clinical Trials 2

Session Date and Time: Tuesday 9 April 2024 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM (PDT)

Location: San Diego Convention Center, San Diego CA USA

Abstract Presentation Number: CT188

First Author: Udai Banerji, MD, PhD, The Institute of Cancer Research, London, and The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust

The presentation will include updated data from the Phase 1 trial beyond those included in the abstract. A copy of the abstract will be available on Avacta's website at: .

Copies of the poster will be available on Avacta's website following the conference at: .

Christina Coughlin will provide a video presentation overview examining the data presented in the poster. This will be available on 10th April at .

Alastair Smith, Avacta Chief Executive Officer, will also be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, April 10 2024 at 5.30pm BST to discuss the data. Registration for the event is via the following link:



