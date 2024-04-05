Predicine Announces Collaboration With Apollomics To Develop Predicinecare™ As A Companion Diagnostic Assay In Lung Cancer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration Utilizing PredicineCARETM Blood cfDNA NGS Assay Marks Progress in Employing Comprehensive Genomic Profiling for Detection of Select Alterations in Lung Cancer

HAYWARD, Calif., April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predicine, Inc., a leading molecular insights company, today announced a collaboration with Apollomics, Inc. This collaboration aims to advance the development of PredicineCARETM, a blood cell-free DNA (cfDNA) next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay, to identify non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients who may benefit from targeted therapy.



PredicineCARETM was granted Breakthrough Device Designation (BDD) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on August 23, 2022. PredicineCARETM is a comprehensive, state-of-the-art NGS assay that interrogates point mutations/indels, fusions, amplifications, and deletions in key cancer-associated genes using cfDNA from liquid biopsy samples such as blood and urine.

Dr. Shidong Jia, Predicine's Founder, Chairman, and CEO, said in a statement,“We are pleased to collaborate with Apollomics on the co-development of a cfDNA blood-based assay designed to identify patients with NSCLC harboring actionable cancer variants who may benefit from targeted therapy.”



About PredicineCARETM Blood cfDNA Assay

The PredicineCARETM Blood cfDNA assay is a targeted NGS test that enables detection of genomic alterations, including single nucleotide variants (SNVs), insertions and deletions (Indel), fusions, and copy number variations in cfDNA.

About Predicine

Predicine is a leading molecular insights company committed to advancing precision medicine in oncology. Predicine has developed a proprietary cell-free DNA and cell-free RNA-based liquid biopsy technology enabling minimally invasive molecular diagnosis for treatment selection, therapy monitoring, and minimal residual disease and early cancer detection. The Predicine portfolio comprises state-of-the-art blood, urine, and tissue-based Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) assays designed for harmonized global use in research, clinical development, companion diagnostic (CDx) development, and patient testing. With operational hubs in Silicon Valley, Houston, Chicago, and Shanghai, Predicine collaborates with leading biopharma companies, institutions, and governments in personalized healthcare on a global scale. For more information, please visit us on and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter (X).

