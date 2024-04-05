               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Notice Of Annual General Meeting 2024


4/5/2024 4:00:33 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hamilton, Bermuda

April 5, 2024


Avance Gas Holding Ltd (the "Company") announces that its 2024 Annual General Meeting will be held on April 29, 2024. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements for 2023 can be found on our website at and attached to this press release.


The Board of Directors

Avance Gas Holding Ltd

Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • Avance Gas Annual Report 2023
  • Avance Gas - AGM Notice 2024

MENAFN05042024004107003653ID1108064690

