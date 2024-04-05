São Paulo To Host First LGBT+ Tourism Expo

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Building on the success of its Rio de Janeiro predecessors, the LGBT+ Tourism Expo is poised for its São Paulo premiere.



Set for July 25 at the Hotel Unique , this event is dedicated to exploring the vibrant LGBT+ tourism sector, a key player in the global tourism industry.



The expo will not only feature an exhibition area but also host discussions on various topics, including:







LGBT+ Tourism alongside spirituality and wellness travel;



Queer Tourism: Are we ready to welcome the new generations of LGBT+ tourists?;



The intersection of LGBT+ Tourism with the luxury segment;

Crafting packages and itineraries for LGBT+ tourists.



These discussions aim to provide insights and strategies for travel professionals looking to cater more effectively to this market segment.Workshops led by various tourism entities will punctuate the debate sessions, offering travel agents practical advice on tailoring their services to meet the needs of LGBT+ travelers.This hands-on approach ensures that attendees leave with actionable strategies to attract this demographic.Event organizers are optimistic about this year's expo, targeting 60 exhibitors and expecting to draw at least 750 travel agents, reflecting a 20% growth from the previous year.The high renewal rate of exhibitors from the previous year, combined with the increased interest from new participants, emphasizes the event's expanding influence in the industry.Alex Bernardes, the expo's founder, expresses optimism for a positive reception in São Paulo and confidence in achieving their goals.The LGBT+ Tourism Expo in São Paulo marks a pivotal moment for the travel industry with its comprehensive program and focus on professional growth.It underscores the dynamic nature of travel today and the growing need for inclusivity in creating tourism experiences.