(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Amid rising diplomatic tensions, Mexico has granted political asylum to Jorge Glas, Ecuador's former Vice President. Glas has been sheltered in the Mexican embassy in Quito since December 17th.



His stay in the embassy stems from legal troubles in Ecuador under the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.



The granting of asylum comes in the wake of Ecuador's expulsion of Mexican ambassador Raquel Serur, declaring her persona non grata.



Nonetheless, López Obrador has chosen a path of non-retaliation, focusing instead on the safe repatriation of Serur and underscoring his dedication to preserving diplomatic ties.







Glas sought asylum due to fears for his safety after the Ecuadorian government sought his arrest over embezzlement charges.



These allegations were tied to the misuse of funds allocated for the recovery from the 2016 earthquake.

Mexico Upholds Asylum Rights for Ecuador's Glas, Defying Diplomatic Pressure

His defense claims the charges, linked to his roles under presidents Rafael Correa and Lenín Moreno and prior jailings, are politically motivated.



Mexico's decision to grant asylum is meticulously reasoned and is in harmony with the 1954 Convention on Diplomatic Asylum.



Despite Ecuador's contention that asylum cannot be provided to those facing or convicted of common crimes, Mexico remains firm on its stance.



It has appealed for a safe conduct for Glas and firmly opposes any police intimidation targeting its embassy in Quito.



This incident further highlights the diplomatic rift, with Mexico prepared to hold Ecuador liable for any detriment to its diplomatic enclave, thus affirming its sovereignty in the realm of international diplomacy.







