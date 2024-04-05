Mohawk Industries, Inc. Invites You To Join The First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALHOUN, Ga., April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) First Quarter 2024 earnings release on Thursday, April 25, 2024, you are invited to listen to the conference call that will be broadcast live on Friday, April 26, 2024, at 11:00 am ET.



What: Mohawk Industries, Inc. 1st Quarter 2024 Earnings Call When: April 26, 2024 11:00 am ET Where: Select Investor Information How: Live over the Internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above or Register for the conference call at: Live Conference Call: Dial 1-833-630-1962 (US/Canada) Dial 1-412-317-1843 (Int'l)

ABOUT MOHAWK

Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk's vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone, and vinyl flooring. Our industry leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Eliane, Feltex, Godfrey Hirst, Karastan, Marazzi, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin. During the past two decades, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world's largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand and the United States.

For those unable to listen at the designated time, the call will remain available for replay through May 24, 2024, by dialing US: 1-877-344-7529, Canada: 1-855-669-9658 or International: 1-412-317-0088 and entering Conference ID # 5217402.

