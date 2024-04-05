Congress Manifesto Bundle Of Lies, Says BJP

Kavinder Gupta, a senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, alleged that the Party, which has ruled the country for several decades, failed to fulfill any of the promises made in its earlier manifestos for both assembly and parliamentary elections.

In a statement issued here today, the BJP stalwart expressed disdain towards the Congress' manifesto, stating that it aims to create confusion and mislead voters. He highlighted the irony of the situation, pointing out that the Congress is seeking people's mandate while promising to“do wonders” if voted into power again.

“After being in power for several decades, the Congress is now promising miraculous changes if given another chance. The fact that the Congress has named its manifesto 'Nyay Patra' implies an acknowledgment of the injustice ('Anyay') it inflicted during its 55-60 years of rule in the country,” he said.

Kavinder emphasized that the Congress has a track record of not fulfilling its promises from previous manifestos, both at the assembly and Lok Sabha levels.

Reacting to the assurance made by the Congress regarding the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood in its manifesto, Kavinder criticized the move, likening it to“uprooting the dead issues” considering the Supreme Court's verdict last year in favor of scrapping Article 370.

The senior BJP leader stated that the Congress is intentionally misleading people.“It should also address the scams that occurred during its regime, such as the looting of billions of dollars from the country. People will not give it any importance. The BJP's commendable work will overshadow the Congress' attempts,” he added.

In a scathing attack on the Congress regarding the Bofors Scam during the Rajiv Gandhi government in 1986, Kavinder demanded accountability, asking the Congress to explain how, even after Rajiv Gandhi's demise, the Gandhi family and others were allegedly involved in fraudulent activities. He warned that such anti-national behavior would not be tolerated, and the Congress would face the consequences after the Lok Sabha elections.

