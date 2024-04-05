Farooq Abdullah Welcomes Congress Manifesto

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

File photo of Dr Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar- National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Friday welcomed the Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls and expressed hope that it gets fulfilled.

“It is a good manifesto. What else do you want?” Abdullah told reporters after offering Jumatul Vida prayers at Hazratbal Shrine here.

The National Conference president said that it would be a good thing if national probe agencies are brought under the supervision of the Parliament.

Commenting on the BJP, he alleged that they have been playing divisive politics by pitting the Hindus against Muslims.

“I hope and pray that they do not succeed in their designs,” he said.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, who also offered prayers at Hazratbal, said the main religious and cultural centre of the Muslims in Kashmir was shut down by the authorities on Jumatul Vida.

“The action taken on August 5, 2019, has not stopped. It is still going on. Kashmir has been converted into an open air prison,” she added.