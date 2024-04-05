(MENAFN- Baystreet) Ford Pauses Electric Vehicle Production In Canada

Apple Scuttles Car Project, 600 Layoffs to FollowCisco Among Tech Consortium Voicing AI ConcernsTrump Sues Founders of Media Arm for MismanagementTesla Selloff Accelerates On News Of Weak Deliveries Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staff - Friday, April 5, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Nvidia To Build $200 Million A.I. Centre In Indonesia Chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) has announced plans to build a $200 million U.S. artificial intelligence (A.I.) centre in Indonesia as it expands across Asia.According to media reports, the new facility will be based in the city of Surakarta in the Central Java province. Nvidia is partnering with local telecommunications giant Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison on the project.Indosat has said that it is ready to integrate Nvidia's next-generation microchip and semiconductor architecture, called“Blackwell,” into its own infrastructure.Currently, Indosat is Indonesia's second-largest telecommunications company.The A.I. centre in Indonesia represents a bigger push by Nvidia into Southeast Asia as data demand in the region booms on the back of a growing digital economy.In January, Singapore telecommunications provider Singtel announced a partnership with Nvidia to deploy A.I. capabilities at its data centres across Asia.Southeast Asia is proving to be a major revenue driver for Nvidia. The company's latest earnings showed that 15%, or $2.7 billion, of the company's quarterly revenue came from Singapore.Revenue from Singapore grew more than 400% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2023, outpacing Nvidia's overall revenue growth and making it the company's fourth largest market.Nvidia's three biggest markets in terms of revenue generation remain the U.S., accounting for 35% of sales, Taiwan with 24%, and China/Hong Kong at 22%.Data centres comprise the majority of Nvidia's revenue, generating $18.40 billion U.S. as A.I. demand skyrockets.Nvidia's stock has risen 220% in the last 12 months to trade at $859.05 U.S. per share.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks