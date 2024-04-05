(MENAFN- Baystreet) Johnson & Johnson Buys Shockwave Medical For $12.5 Billion

Top Stock Picks: Conagra, Ford, Samsung, and More

After underperforming since 2023, Conagra (CAG) is a top stock today. The food supplier benefited from increased demand for groceries and snacks. This offset weaker sales in the Refrigerated and Frozen segments.

Conagra achieved cost savings in the quarter. This freed up resources to support its strategic investments, building its brands while sustaining its margin recovery. CAG stock is a buy as it delivers on its long-term strategic priorities.

Readers should avoid fad food stocks like Beyond Meat (BYND). The short float on BYND stock is at 36.03%. Conversely, Kraft Heinz (KHC), General Mills (GIS), and Kellanova (K) are attractive alternatives.

In the automotive sector, both General Motors (GM) and Ford (F) are compelling holdings. However, GM stock is trading at close to its yearly high. Ford, at $13.21, is below the $15.20 high. Last week, it cut jobs at the factory that builds F-15- Lightning EVs. The fewer EVs Ford makes, the more money it saves.

Samsung (SSNLF) is an attractive chip stock. It posted impressive profits of $4.9 billion, or 6.6 trillion won. This is up from 640 billion won posted last year. The firm likely benefited from strong smartphone and other device sales. Memory demand surged in the quarter, as the AI industry bought more high-bandwidth memory chips.

Samsung's strong results should lift Micron (MU), Qualcomm (QCOM), Nvidia (NVDA), and Broadcom (AVGO) today.









