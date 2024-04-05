(MENAFN- Baystreet) AGF, BMO, Dollarama at 52-Week Highs on News

Alpha, Karora at 52-Week Highs on News Alpha Exploration Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 88 cents Friday. Alpha announced that due to strong demand, it has increased its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units in the capital of the Corporation for proceeds up to $5,000,000 to $7,000,000 at a purchase price of $0.70 per Unit until April 15.Karora Resources Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.44 Friday. Karora announce consolidated gold production of 36,147 ounces and sales of 40,343 ounces for the first quarter of 2024. Production was negatively impacted by wet weather during the quarter and a regional interruption to grid power that impacted the Lakewood mill, affecting gold ounces produced. During the quarter, mobile crushing at Higginsville continued in lieu of primary crushing while the crusher bridge failure was repaired. This repair was completed in late March with full primary crushing now restored.ARC Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $25.65 Friday. No news stories available today.BeWhere Holdings Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Centamin plc (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.04 Friday. No news stories available today.Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (T) hit a new 52-week high of $29.40 Friday. No news stories available today.CES Energy Solutions Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.65 Friday. No news stories available today.Crescent Point Energy Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.99 Friday. No news stories available today.Denison Mines Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.96 Friday. No news stories available today.Dollarama Inc. (T) hit a new 52-Week high of $113.29 Friday. No news stories available today.Medical Facilities Corporation (T) hit a new 52-Week high of $10.51 Friday. No news stories available today.Enerplus Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $27.36 Friday. No news stories available today.Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.38 Friday. No news stories available today.Goldsource Mines Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 64 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Headwater Exploration Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.43 Friday. No news stories available today.Iamgold Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.14 Friday. No news stories available today.Imperial Oil Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $98.66 Friday. No news stories available today.Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $16.80 Friday. No news stories available today.K-Bro Linen Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $36.55 Friday. No news stories available today.Lundin Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.57 Friday. No news stories available today.mdf commerce inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.75 Friday. No news stories available today.MEG Energy Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $33.15 Friday. No news stories available today.

