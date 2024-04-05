(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks Gain by Noon, Behind on Week

Dow Grabs 150+ mid-ThursdayDow Grabs 150+ at Open Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Friday, April 5, 2024







Stocks Rally on Jobs Numbers, But Still Headed for Losing Week AdvertismentStocks rebounded Friday morning following the index's worst session in over a year as traders assessed the March jobs report.The Dow Jones Industrials recovered 112.12 points to 39,709.10.The S&P 500 gained 30.41 points to 5,177.62.The NASDAQ hiked 146.84 points to 16,195.29.Job growth totaled 303,000 in March, which was better than expected, while the unemployment rate came in at 3.8% for the month, as expected. Nonfarm payrolls were expected to increase by 200,000, according to Dow Jones estimates. Wages rose 0.3% for the month and 4.1% from a year ago, both in line with estimates.Prices for the 10-year Treasury sagged, boosting yields to 4.35% from Thursday's 4.31%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices reasserted themselves $1.22 to $86.65 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices hesitated $10.10 to $2,304.90 U.S. an ounce.

