South Korea To Launch Second Reconnaissance Satellite

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The second South Korean reconnaissance satellite will belaunched on April 8, Azernews reports, citingKorean Defense Ministry.

The satellite will be launched from the territory of the SpaceCenter named after John F. Kennedy in Florida on April 7, localtime, but at 08:17 Seoul time on April 8 (03:17 - Baku time, April8). The spacecraft will be sent into orbit on SpaceX's Falcon 9rocket, as well as the first South Korean reconnaissance satellite,which was launched on December 1.

On November 21, 2023, North Korea launched its firstreconnaissance satellite, Mulligan-1, which was preceded by twounsuccessful attempts.

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Korea, Shin Won Sik,said that the DPRK could force the launch to get ahead of Seoul. Hemade a similar assumption recently - before the launch of thesecond satellite. In total, as part of the program, Seoul plans tolaunch five satellites to monitor the DPRK by 2025. According toexperts, five such devices will be able to provide constantmonitoring with an interval of two hours.