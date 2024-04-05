First Uzbek Trading House Registered In South Korea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The first trading house of Uzbekistan was registered in SouthKorea, Azernews reports, citing foreign mediaoutlets.

As part of its activities, it is planned to open a showroom,where a diverse range of products from Uzbek manufacturers will bepresented, including food, fruits and vegetables, textiles, silkproducts, chemical products, ceramics and jewelry.

It is reported that the main tasks of the trading house willinclude supporting the development and strengthening of trade andeconomic relations between the two countries, maximizing the exportpotential and capabilities of Uzbekistan, promoting domesticproducts, including high-value-added products, in the South Koreanmarket, as well as organizing advertising campaigns, expanding thevolume and range of exports by analysis of market opportunities andstrengthening the position of Uzbek products in the market.

In addition, the trading house will provide support toentrepreneurs wishing to participate in various exhibitions held inSouth Korea.