Kazakhstan Plans To Build Carbamide Plant Worth About $ 1.4 Bn

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

In the Mangystau region (in the south-west of Kazakhstan), it isplanned to build a plant for the production of ammonia andcarbamide, Azernews reports, citing Kazakhmedia.

The project is estimated at 637.5 billion tenge or about $ 1.38billion.

The work is at the stage of development of projectdocumentation. The plant is expected to be put into operation in2028.

The plant's capacity will be 660 thousand tons of ammonia, 577.5thousand tons of urea, 500 thousand tons of ammonium nitrate, 395thousand tons of weak nitric acid per year.

It is expected that 700 new jobs will be opened due to theimplementation of this project.