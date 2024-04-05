               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

India's Foreign Exchange & Gold Reserves Exceedes $645 Billion


4/5/2024 3:10:14 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

India's gold and foreign exchange reserves have reached $645.6billion, which is a historical record for the country, Azernews reports, citing as saying the head of theReserve Bank of India Shaktikanta Das, at a press conference.

The head of the bank also mentioned that in 2021, foreignexchange and gold reserves exceeded $ 640 billion for the firsttime, but later decreased to $ 524 billion. He stressed that theCentral Bank's policy to mitigate fluctuations in the Indian rupeehas been successful.

"The Indian rupee remained the most stable currency among themajor world currencies in the 2023-2024 financial year. Therelative stability of the currency reflects India's strongmacroeconomic fundamentals, financial strength and improved foreigneconomic performance," Shaktikanta Das said.

MENAFN05042024000195011045ID1108064562

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search