India's Foreign Exchange & Gold Reserves Exceedes $645 Billion

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

India's gold and foreign exchange reserves have reached $645.6billion, which is a historical record for the country, Azernews reports, citing as saying the head of theReserve Bank of India Shaktikanta Das, at a press conference.

The head of the bank also mentioned that in 2021, foreignexchange and gold reserves exceeded $ 640 billion for the firsttime, but later decreased to $ 524 billion. He stressed that theCentral Bank's policy to mitigate fluctuations in the Indian rupeehas been successful.

"The Indian rupee remained the most stable currency among themajor world currencies in the 2023-2024 financial year. Therelative stability of the currency reflects India's strongmacroeconomic fundamentals, financial strength and improved foreigneconomic performance," Shaktikanta Das said.