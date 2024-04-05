4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes New Jersey, New York: US Geological Survey

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A 4.8 magnitude earthquake shook the northeastern US states ofNew Jersey and New York on Friday, according to the United StatesGeological Survey, Azernews reports, citingAnadolu Agency.

"A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit west of Manhattan and has beenfelt throughout New York," New York Governor Kathy Hochul also saidon X.

"My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may haveoccurred, and we will update the public throughout the day," shewrote.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far.