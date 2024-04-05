Mod: Azerbaijan Army Positions Subjected To Fire

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 5, starting from 15:10 to 17:35, the Armenian armedforces units in order to create basis for next provocationsattempted to conduct work for the purpose of engineeringimprovement of a trench in front of the Azerbaijan Army positionsstationed in the direction of Hajali, Aghbulag, Aghdam, Garalar,Kohna Gishlag settlements of Tovuz district and Galakend settlementof Gadabay district, Azernews reports, citing the DefenceMinistry.

“The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of theurgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

Moreover, at about 17:25 the Armenian armed forces units fromthe positions in the direction of Chinarli settlement of Berddistrict using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Armypositions stationed in the direction of Munjuglu settlement ofTovuz district,” the ministry added.