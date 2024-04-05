Azercell Continues To Make Innovative Solutions Available To Its Customers

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Amidst swift technological progress, in 2023 Azercell has rolledout a range of new products and solutions in 2023, aiming toprovide subscribers with more agile customer experienceopportunities.

Among these introductions is the eSIM "AsanImza" service, eliminating the need for physical SIM cardsfor citizens, entrepreneurs, and government employees. Pioneered inAzerbaijan's telecommunications sector this eSIM merges the latestgeneration SIM technology with the mobile electronic signature"Asan Imza," providing an equivalent to a handwritten signature. Inthe age of artificial intelligence integration, Azercell launchedan enhanced Virtual Assistant service creating thefirst Azerbaijani-language bot in the country to respond tocustomers' inquiries. The Taksit Project is nowavailable, providing customers with the opportunity forinterest-free installment payments when acquiring an Azercellnumber. Furthermore, clients of the premier mobile operator canbenefit from the upgraded roaming service, extending coverage tomore than 390 networks across 160 countries. Exclusive "Tourist" tariffs are also provided for foreignnationals and visitors to the country.

Azercell's Contact Center, dedicated to providing prompt andquality service to its customers, received nearly 3 millioncalls throughout 2023. Approximately 1.5 millioninquiries were received via online platforms during thesame period, with around 440 thousand of thembeing addressed through social media channels. As a result of theimplemented measures, Azercell's Contact Center achieved a CustomerSatisfaction Index of 94.9% in 2023.

During the reported year, the company served over 850,000 subscribers at Baku-Region servicecenters, as well as through Mobile Customer Service (MCS).

As part of its commitment to fostering the business ecosystem inthe country, the mobile operator extended its services to more than 40,000 legal entities in 2023. Through AzercellBusiness, exclusive services led to a notable 26% increase in internet users among corporate subscribers, with thenumber of active users exceeding 600 thousand .

In 2023, Azercell Business, contributing to the development ofthe rural economy in the country through cutting-edge technologies,introduced an innovative IoT-type solution called" Irrigation Control System" . Utilizing innovativesolutions, the automated management processes will createconditions for more efficient control over both the production ofmore products and, most importantly, the effective use of waterresources.

Furthermore, the mobile operator has introduced its innovative "Azercell Business" application and web platformto assist business partners in organizing their entrepreneurialactivities more effectively.

Moreover, Azercell became a vice-champion in the "Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge 2023" (CIDC-2023) competition held jointly with the Special StateSecurity Service and the State Security Service and entered the topthree in the field of cybersecurity in the country.

In 2023, Azercell strengthened its position as the country'sleading mobile operator, establishing a strategic partnership withthe telecommunications giant "e&International" to create opportunities for new services and broader connectivityfor subscribers.

Furthermore, "Azercell Telecom" initiated cooperation with theworld's leading Big Data solution provider company, "Cloudera" , for the first time in Azerbaijan. Toachieve ambitious goals, the leading mobile operator renewed itsdata architecture, accelerating business processes fivefold withthe Cloudera Data Platform.

Azercell's compliance with the international ISO10002:2018 standard for Customer Satisfaction System wasreconfirmed in 2023. Besides, "Azercell Telecom" successfullyrenewed its ISO 37001:2016 certification for the"Anti-Corruption Management System." The company, which iscommitted to excellence in customer service, was also awarded the ISO 18295-1:2017 certification for compliance withinternational standards in Contact Centers.