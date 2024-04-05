Number Of VAT Payers Increase In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

As of April 1, 2024, the number of active taxpayers hasincreased by 0.8 percent compared to the beginning of the year,reaching 768.1 thousand, Azernews reports, citingthe State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

During the reporting period, the number of active VAT taxpayersincreased by 3.9 percent, reaching 47.5 thousand.

The number of active economic entities (objects) is 205.0thousand.

The increase in the number of Value Added Tax (VAT) payers inAzerbaijan reflects several positive economic trends within thecountry. VAT is a consumption tax levied on the value added togoods and services at each stage of production or distribution, andits collection indicates economic activity and growth.

The notable rise in VAT payers suggests a strengthening economyand an expansion of business activities within Azerbaijan. Thisgrowth could be attributed to various factors such as increasedinvestment, infrastructure development, government initiatives tostimulate entrepreneurship, and favorable business conditions.

Overall, the rise in VAT payers and active economic entities inAzerbaijan is indicative of a thriving economy, with increasingbusiness participation and compliance, contributing to thecountry's overall economic development and stability.