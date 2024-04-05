Head Of Azerbaijan's Presidential Administration Meets With ADB Director General For Central And West Asia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic ofAzerbaijan Samir Nuriyev has met with Director General of theCentral and West Asia Regional Department of the Asian DevelopmentBank (ADB) Eugene Zhukov.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the cooperationbetween Azerbaijan and ADB, as well as preparations for the 29thsession of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UNFramework Convention on Climate Change. Samir Nuriyev noted thatthis year marks the 25th anniversary of cooperation betweenAzerbaijan and ADB, adding that Azerbaijan highly appreciates thiscollaboration.

The Head of Presidential Administration also highlighted theprojects implemented in Azerbaijan to advance the green energytransition agenda.

Touching upon preparations for the COP29 Conference under theleadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Chairman of theCOP29 Organizing Committee Samir Nuriyev underscored the progressmade regarding Azerbaijan's successful hosting of this prestigiousevent.

Eugene Zhukov congratulated Azerbaijan on securing the hostingof COP29 Conference as he commended the work done in a short spanof time during the country's COP29 Chairmanship.

He expressed the ADB's keenness to cooperate closely withAzerbaijan and provide the technical assistance to the countrywithin COP29.

He also praised Azerbaijan's achievements in the field ofdiversification of economy, as well as green transition, expressingADB's readiness to contribute to this process.