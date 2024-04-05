Ukraine Took Part In Connecting Europe Days In Brussels

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine took part in high-level events as part of the Connecting Europe Days week dedicated to the development of transport and logistics routes in Europe.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development , Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine's integration into the European Union is taking place, in particular, through the expansion of Ukrainian routes in the TEN-T network. We are working on the next step - the inclusion of routes leading to the Danube in the transport network. This is extremely important given the development of the Danube Cluster and the need to increase logistics capabilities," said Deputy Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Sergiy Derkach.

He added that Ukraine's presence in TEN-T facilitates access to some of the EU's instruments for financing transport projects on an equal footing with other countries.

In addition, Derkach drew the attention of his colleagues to the importance of extending the Agreement on the Liberalization of Freight Transport between Ukraine and the EU, which is also part of the integration of not only the Ukrainian market into the EU, but also the European market into ours.

Separately, the Ministry of Reconstruction notes that during Connecting Europe Days, a meeting of the international organization in the field of mobility and transport Transport Community, which includes EU countries and the Balkan states, was held.

holds meeting with G7 Ambassador

"Ukraine has the status of an observer in the organization, but with the capabilities of a full participant. This allows our country to exchange experience and train transport professionals," the ministry added.

As reported, on March 21, the first high-level meeting in five years was held within the framework of the Transport Dialogue between Ukraine and the European Commission. The meeting focused on cooperation on the Solidarity Roads, the TEN-T network, the development of border infrastructure, the extension of the EU-Ukraine Freight Liberalization Agreement, the development of export capacities at sea and by rail, and support for the aviation industry.

Photo: Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure