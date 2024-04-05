NSDC Discusses Measures To Strengthen National Security In Energy Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The state of implementation of decisions on the autumn-winter period and additional measures to strengthen national security in the energy sector during the special period was discussed at a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC).

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the agency .

It is noted that the meeting was held on April 5 at the NSDC Secretariat under the chairmanship of NSDC Secretary Oleksandr Lytvynenko.

Consideration of the issue was initiated by the President of Ukraine, given the current security situation, the need for advance preparation for the next winter, as well as the stable functioning of the energy sector in the face of massive Russian shelling.

"The current situation in Ukraine's energy system requires urgent and decisive steps to stabilize it. In this regard, it is important to urgently take the necessary measures to significantly improve the stability of the Ukrainian energy system," said Lytvynenko.

Enemy tries to attackfacilities in Odesa region with drones at night

He emphasized that the meeting participants need to work out the priority tasks to ensure proper living conditions, especially in the east and south, and to guarantee the energy security of our country.

It is noted that the meeting was attended by Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov , Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, Chairman of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities Valeriy Tarasyuk, heads of leading energy and oil and gas sector structures.

As reported by Ukrinform, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that in recent weeks Russia had destroyed 80% of Ukraine's thermal power plants.

Photo: NSDC