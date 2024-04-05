Lithuanian Delegation Visits Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kherson was visited by a Lithuanian delegation, including parliamentarians and manufacturers of unmanned aerial vehicles.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the head of the Kherson Regional Military District Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

"I met with the Vice Speaker of the Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania, Mr. Paulius Saudargas, and Lithuanian parliamentarians," the statement reads.

As noted, during the meeting in Kherson , they discussed the priority needs of the region: the arrangement of shelters in educational institutions before the start of the new school year, accelerating the pace of demining and military equipment.

Prokudin said that the Lithuanian delegation included manufacturers of unmanned aerial vehicles. He offered cooperation in testing new developments.

The head of the regional military administration also said that there are agreements to furnish two shelters and a center for children's psychological rehabilitation. And soon Lithuanian dentists will visit the communities of Kherson region.

Prokudin also presented gratitude to the Lithuanian volunteer organizations that constantly work in the region, handed over a personal invitation to the Speaker of the Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania, Victorija Chmilyte-Nielsen, as well as a chess table, as Ms. Victoria is a European chess champion and once participated in competitions in Kherson.

Prokudin also reminded that Lithuania is a powerful voice of support for Ukraine, both in terms of military assistance and on Ukraine's path to full membership in the EU.

As Ukrinform reported, in September 2023, a Lithuanian delegation visited the de-occupied territory of Kherson region , the Kalynivka community.

In the de-occupied Kherson region, it is planned to resume the educational process in 15 institutions in the next academic year, where children could study at least in a mixed format.