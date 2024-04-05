Russian Strike On Zaporizhzhia: Three People Killed, Number Of Wounded Rises To 13

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zaporizhzhia, three people were killed and 13 others were injured, including a child, as a result of a strike by Russian troops.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration Ivan Fedorov reported this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, as a result of the enemy attack in Zaporizhzhia , a nine-year-old boy and his 36-year-old mother, as well as two men aged 20 and 22, are in moderate condition.

A 55-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man are in serious condition.

"Everyone is in the hospital. Doctors are providing them with the necessary assistance," said the head of the RMA.

He later clarifie the information: "Three people were killed. The number of wounded has increased to 13. Four of them are in serious condition."

As reported, in the afternoon of April 5, explosions occurred during an air raid in Zaporizhzhia . At that time, a ballistic threat was announced in the region.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA