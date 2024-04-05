Norway To Double Defense Spending By 2036

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Norway plans to double its defense spending over the next 12 years as the country seeks to adapt to threats from neighboring Russia.

This is reported by Bloomberg , Ukrinform reports.

Norway will increase spending on its army by 600 billion kroner (USD 56 billion) by 2036, according to a government statement outlining a new long-term defense plan focused on strengthening the navy and air defense.

"Norway is a nation with considerable maritime interests. Combined with our immediate proximity to Russia's nuclear submarine force, maintaining situational awareness in the High North and in the North Atlantic is paramount," the government said.

According to the plan, the NATO member state will acquire at least five new frigates with anti-submarine warfare capabilities, as well as at least five new submarines. The government will also purchase new long-range surveillance drones and satellites, and will strengthen ground-based air defense systems as well as long-range air defense capabilities.

According to Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram, the number of conscripts will also be increased by 50% by the end of the planned period.

