Leader Of Dutch Far-Right PVV Abandons Idea Of Leaving EU - Bloomberg

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The leader of the Dutch far-right PVV (Freedom Party) Geert Wilders, whose party won the early parliamentary elections in the Netherlands, has abandoned the idea of leaving the European Union and instead intends to promote the country's interests in the community.

"Dutch election winner Geert Wilders dropped his pledge for“a binding referendum on Nexit” ahead of June's European Parliament elections," the report says.

Instead of the idea of leaving the EU, the party now intends to "work hard to change the EU from within."

This thesis appeared in the PVV's election program ahead of the European Parliament elections, published on Friday.

It is worth noting that in the last elections to the EU's main legislative body in 2019, PVV advocated Nexit by analogy with the British Brexit, and the same idea was promoted during the national parliamentary elections last November.

According to the agency, this is the latest in a series of compromises that Wilders was forced to make to attract potential coalition partners after he won an unexpected victory in the early Dutch parliamentary elections in November.

In particular, Wilders said that the refugee quota for the Netherlands should be reduced, and also called on the EU to abandon "hasty" demands for a green deal.

As reported by NOS, Wilders will not be able to become the new prime minister of the country, a demand put forward by the leaders of three other parties to continue negotiations on the formation of a ruling coalition, and Wilders agreed.

The agreement was reached between Wilders and the leaders of the other three parties, with whom the issue of forming a coalition government is being discussed. The leaders of the PVV (Freedom Party), VVD (People's Party for Freedom and Democracy), NSC (New Social Contract) and BBB (Farmer-Citizen Movement) are ready to remain in the House of Representatives in case a new cabinet is formed. Wilders himself confirms this news, saying he did not have enough support among other parties.

