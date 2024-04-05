Two Journalists Among Those Injured In Zaporizhzhia Klymenko

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two Ukrainian journalists were among the injured in Zaporizhzhia. They were repeatedly attacked while working at the scene of the strike.

Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy cynically strikes again just when police officers, rescuers, medics, and journalists arrive. When our units are trying to save the victims," the minister stressed.

Thus, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukrinform correspondent Olha Zvonariova was injured in the missile strike.

In turn, TSN reported that its journalist Kira Oves was injured during the repeated attack of the city.

“The incident occurred when Kira, along with other media workers, was filming the aftermath of the previous attack on Zaporizhzhia," the statement said.

Klymenko noted that this afternoon, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv when there were many people outside, including children.

"According to preliminary information, the Russian military attacked Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, and Zaporizhzhia with missiles. More than 20 people were injured, including at least one child. Fatalities have been reported," the minister said.

According to him, the Ministry of Internal Affairs regularly initiates a review of response instructions to avoid casualties among employees.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 5, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia twice. At least three people were killed and 19 more were injured as a result of the attack.

Photo: Telegram Ihor Klymenko/MIA