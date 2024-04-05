Zelensky Inspects Construction Of Fortifications In Chernihiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited the construction of fortifications at a stronghold in the Chernihiv region.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the Head of State.

“During his working trip to Chernihiv region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took a look at the progress of the construction of fortifications at a fortified strong point,” the report says.

It is noted that Zelensky inspected the reinforced concrete structures, trenches, bunkers, firing positions, trenches for armored personnel carriers, and anti-tank barriers. The fortified strong point is equipped with non-explosive barriers to deter enemy vehicles.

According to the press service, the President was briefed on the construction of three lines of defense in the region. According to Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus, the region is undergoing comprehensive fortification. In particular, a continuous strip of non-explosive obstacles, mine barriers, and a ramified network of fortified strong points has been created along the entire stretch of the border with Russia and Belarus.

As reported, earlier in the Sumy region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky examined the construction of fortifications and the organization of defense in the border area.

