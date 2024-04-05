Missile Attack On Zaporizhzhia: Death Toll Rises To Four, More Than 20 Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll from a Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia has risen to four.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Regarding the current situation in Zaporizhzhia: 4 people were killed, more than 20 people were injured. The needed medical aid is being rendered to those injured,” Fedorov wrote.

As reported, Ukrinform correspondent Olha Zvonariova was wounded in the shelling of Zaporizhzhia TSN journalist Kira Oves is also among the injured.

The Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with five missiles. Civilian infrastructure was hit.

Photo: National Police