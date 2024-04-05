Anardana Is Thrilled To Announce The Grand Opening Of Its Newest Outlet At Max Square, Sector 129 Noida, Uttar Pradesh

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, Uttar Pradesh, April 2024 - Anardana, the celebrated restaurant brand renowned for its innovative approach to classic Indian cuisine, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest outlet in Noida\'s bustling Max Square, Sector 129. This expansion marks a significant milestone for Anardana as it brings its unique blend of elevated dining and cocktails to the community of Noida.



\"In this new location, we have created a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere where guests can savour our specially curated delicacies, impeccable service and all the warmth of Indian hospitality. We have also curated a sustainable beverage menu that highlights our crafted cocktails and mocktails, which takes your taste palate to a different high,\" notes Ankur Shukla, Chief Operating Officer.



Anardana Noida promises an unparalleled culinary adventure, redefining Indian cuisine with a contemporary twist. The restaurant offers a seating capacity of 70, providing an intimate yet dynamic setting for guests to indulge in a feast for the senses. Boasting a warm and sophisticated design with a nod to the 90s Bollywood era, the chic interiors set the stage for a memorable dining experience.



True to Anardana\'s ethos, the Noida outlet prioritises sustainability, offering an exclusive menu featuring ethically sourced ingredients and environmentally conscious practices. From the meticulously plated hero dishes like Palak & Kale Chaat and Quinoa Gol Gappa to the tantalising crafted mocktails such as Mango Matcha Lemonade and Marathi Sol Kadhi, every element is thoughtfully curated to delight discerning palates.



\"At Anardana, we are passionate about creating exceptional dining experiences that celebrate the classics of Indian cuisine with a modern touch. We use only the freshest ingredients and traditional cooking methods to bring you dishes that are bursting with flavour and aroma,\" says Culinary Head Gaurav Raghuvanshi.



Anardana Noida not only boasts a delectable menu but also offers live music and curated entertainment, elevating the overall experience. Whether it\'s a casual gathering with colleagues or a cherished evening with friends and family, Anardana Noida provides the ideal backdrop for creating memorable moments. Moreover, the newly opened outlet caters to private events, providing customised menus and a hands-on dining experience for special occasions. With its dedication to excellence in both cuisine and hospitality, Anardana Noida is set to become a beloved destination for food enthusiasts and socialites alike.



\"We look forward to welcoming you to our Noida outlet as it becomes a favourite local spot for memorable dining experiences,\" adds Ankur Shukla.





About Anardana-



Anardana is a renowned restaurant brand known for its innovative take on classic Indian cuisine. With multiple outlets across Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Ranchi, and now Noida, Anardana offers an elevated dining experience that celebrates tradition, innovation, and sustainability

